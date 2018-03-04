Not playing cricket on front or back foot: Nisar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Chaudhry Nisar said on Saturday that he is not playing cricket, thus no need arises for him to be on the front or back foot in the party.

Talking to media after casting vote in Senate elections, Nisar said he has not been part of any Pakistan Muslim League-N parliamentary meeting for the four years. Why my absence has created issue this time, he asked. Responding to a question about Nisar “playing on the front foot” after Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ascent as PML-N president, he said he is not playing cricket that he would go on the front or back foot.

Chaudhry Nisar said that government institutions should play their practical role to prevent horse-trading. Chaudhry Nisar said that he had met Nawaz Sharif but they didn’t talk on vote.

Responding to a question, the former minister said that this is not the occasion to discuss party matters.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Nisar memorized his friendship with Pakistan Tehreek-insaf Chief Imran Khan as he was also cricketer in the past.