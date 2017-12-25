Why not plant native trees?

Nature has blessed Karachi with large variety of native trees. But question arises that if these trees are safe in this environment. Is human being responsible for all this damage? History tells us that this city had a great number of Sheesham, Neem, Peepal and Mulberry trees in 70’s and 80’s, which were unfortunately replaced by health hazard, and low cost easily available Conocarpus trees. The city is now deprived of such trees that provided shades to the passengers and home to many birds. I seek attention from concerned authorities towards this health hazard issue immediately and appeal to eliminate these trees whose pollens are a great risk to the citizens of Karachi.

YUHNA FAHIM

Karachi

