Not owner of any housing scheme: Saad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday clarified that he is not an owner of any housing scheme.

Talking to media persons, Khawaja Saad said that he is under media trial for two and a half years and hoped that routine of hurling allegations will be ended soon.

Earlier today, Saad Rafique appeared in Supreme Court Lahore registry in a suo moto notice of Paragon City case. During the hearing, the minister told the court that he has no links with Paragon City over which, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said that everyone is saying that you own this housing scheme and you are denying.