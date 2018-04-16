Not Metro but people of Southern Punjab need basic amenities: Shah Mehmood

LAHORE: Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that instead of Metro, people of Southern Punjab needed the basic life amenities.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said due lack of interest of the ruling elites, feelings of deprivation in Southern Punjab increased manifold during the last decade. He said that South Punjab province will strengthen the federation.

The PTI leader asked where is the separate secretariat for Southern Punjab as announced by the incumbent government.

There is a wide difference between allocation and distribution of resources, Shah Mehmood said adding that the Southern Punjab was kept backward deliberately by depriving it of resources.

The PTI Vice Chairman also condemned the attack on residence of SC Judge, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and demanded to bring the culprits to book.

Orignally published by INP