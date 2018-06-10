Not in hurry to respond to Delhi’s dialogue assertions: Mirwaiz

Will react only after due deliberations

Srinagar

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman Hurriyat Conference (M), Saturday said the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) is in no hurry to respond to Delhi’s assertions over dialogue.

Addressing the people at Jamia Masjid here he said the JRL will discuss the matter in the coming days and after due deliberations respond to the situation.

“I ask those who give us sermons on peace and development that which people in the world would not want development or best of institutions for their children, best of progress, or growth for themselves? The youth of Kashmir are no different, they too want the same but unlike their counterparts in the region, they live in a conflict zone which by virtue of being in a conflict has been turned into the world’s most militarized zone. Our children have inherited this conflict situation. They are baptized by repression, by suppression that they witness all around them in their everyday life,” he asserted.

Mirwaiz said if the situation changes for the people their circumstances will automatically change. “If government of India really cares for our children and young people as it claims, it is welcome as it is a human gesture. We also want our children to progress and we believe that it’s possible once they are brought out of the uncertainty that surrounds them. It entails resolution of Kashmir dispute above their stated position and looking at Jammu and Kashmir in the wider context of humanity and justice,” he reminded.

Mirwaiz said that as flip-flop continues, “what we are observing is not so much a change of heart of the rulers at Delhi but rather a change of strategy they feel forced upon them by the change in circumstances.” Mirwaiz said that the policy of extreme repression was pursued as a state policy since BJP came to power in New Delhi four years ago which was a complete departure from the previous way BJP regime led under Vajpayee.

“An all out assault was launched on people in all fronts militarily, legally, economically or through plans of demographic change. Article 370,35-A challenged in Indian courts, GST implemented in defiance of special status and laws of the state pushing of SARFESAI act, separate settlements for particular communities in Israeli pattern of settlements, viscous and negative propaganda on Kashmir to cripple State economy by dissuading outsiders to come here was part of plan. Regular arrest and detention of Kashmiri public leadership and the NIA harassment and witch hunting,” Hurriyat (M) chairman recounted.

He added that on the military front an all-out offensive was launched in the name of operation in which hundreds of civilians were also killed besides killing armed youth.” It was actually operation “wipe out” Kashmiris as men, women, young or even old were not spared. Even lactating mothers were killed. On LoC more belligerence was resorted to escalating the situation,” Mirwaiz recalled.

Hurriyat (M) chairman stated, “we are happy that for whatever reason, if good sense has prevailed upon government of India and they have realized the futility of using force on people in this David versus Goliath battle of justice versus occupation and principles versus opportunism”. Mirwaiz pointed out that the credit, for any effort on part of Delhi if it really envisions to resolve the Kashmir dispute, goes only to the perseverance of the people of Kashmir especially the youth.—KT