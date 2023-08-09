ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered his farewell speech in the joint session of parliament on Wednesday in which he sheds light on various challenges he faced in the last 16 months.

PM said he is not happy with Imran Khan’s imprisonment in Toshakhana criminal case, and mentioned that one party leader was held. He clarified that his government did not send any political rival behind bars, calling it against their norms.

Referring to the PTI chief, PM said a politician was put behind bars. If some group distributed sweets to cheer the sentence, it is not right. It is not a good tradition.

He then denounced May 9 events when Pakistan witnessed unprecedented chaos following the arrest of PTI chairman in a corruption case. Civil-military installations were attacked. He called May 9 a black day, and, paid tributes to the armed forces and its soldiers.

PM linked it with rebellion against the Pakistan army, state, and COAS Gen Asim Munir. He further proposed legislation to adopt a resolution so no one can commit acts against the state or army.

Dissolution of Assembly

In his swansong address, Sharif said he will send summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president today, and parliament will be dissolved within 48 hours.

He mentioned having meeting as per constitution to reach final decision on appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

16-month tenure most difficult test of PM’s life

PM called his tenure as Pakistan’s premier the most difficult test of his life. He mentioned never seen such hard test in his 4 decades long political career.

He however praised coalition government members for standing together and battling the challenges together, including last year’s floods.