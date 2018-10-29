Not establishing relations with Israel: President

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday dismissed reports regarding the presence of an Israeli aircraft in Pakistan airspace as ‘baseless’.

Speaking to media at Islamabad International Airport before departing on a three-day official visit to Turkey, the president said, “Pakistan is not going to establish any ties with Israel.” President Alvi said that Pakistan has supported Palestine because Gaza has also faced unprecedented atrocities like Kashmir..”

An Israeli journalist earlier this week sparked a storm of speculation on social media when he tweeted that an aircraft flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad. President Alvi further said, “Jamal Khashoggi’s murder should be investigated. Saudi Arabia is our friend and we will stand with them in this difficult time.”

The president is visiting Turkey on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Turkey is an important friend of Pakistan who has stood with Pakistan not only on the Kashmir issue but on other issues as well,” the president said.He added, “We will have more meetings to strengthen the relations between the two countries.”President Alvi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his Turkish counterpart and leadership of other countries during his visit.

The president will attend and address the inauguration ceremony of the newly-built Istanbul International Airport which will be attended by other heads of state as well.

