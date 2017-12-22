Not a drop to drink

The issue of water has been under discussion for a long time but government is not paying any heed to this gruesome issue. The citizens are compelled to buy water from tankers at an extortionate rate which is, of course, out of range of the poor. Therefore, women and small children of the poor families are often seen wandering in search of water, like the thirsty crow, {in cold days}. The negligence of the authorities concerned is affecting the life of citizens and lead them far from other important things – especially children from their education. It is a humble request to the CM Sindh, honourable Syed Murad Shah, to issue directives to the relevant authorities for the redressal of this outstanding issue.

ABDUL QADEER

Dadu, Sindh

