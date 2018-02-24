Did not commit contempt of court: Daniyal Aziz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed on Friday asked PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz, who is facing contempt of court proceedings, to submit video clips of his speech aired on different news channels.

During Friday’s hearing of the contempt of court case against Aziz, Justice Saeed told the federal minister that the courtroom had arranged a screen to watch videos of the speech where he allegedly spoke against the judiciary.

‘So which film are you showing us today?’ Justice Saeed asked, to which Aziz responded that he had submitted a written response in court and had ‘no films to show’.

When Aziz insisted that he had been misquoted by a newspaper, the bench said that the court had provided him with the transcript and the video of the speech aired on tv channels.

The bench then told Aziz to submit the video of the speech in which he was allegedly misquoted, warning him that the court would not provide him more time.

Aziz said that he had requested the Press Information Department to provide him with the clips and transcript. The hearing was adjourned until March 6.