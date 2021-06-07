‘Not an ex vs ex debate’ – Hania Aamir states facts ‘one last time’ amid online bashing

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has been on the receiving end of trolls and humiliation since a now-deleted video in which she can be seen hugging singer Ashir Wajahat as he was laying down went viral on social media last week.

In the midst of the online bashing, the Dilruba star faced a misogynistic day when a video surfaced showing a man ejaculating to her picture.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Dil Ruba star shared a clip of herself in tears with a caption reading, “Just another day surviving in a misogynist world where double standards have power over innocence and where coexisting with difference of opinion is not a thing. Where a man trying to belittle a woman is applauded but if a woman does the same she is hated.”

As she was trying to rising from the disturbing phase, her ex singer Asim Azhar shared a tweet which people found it a jab at Hania.

Today, the actress took to Instagram and penned a note, stating that she is going to explain the facts for the last time.

“I’d like to add that I am not speaking against men. I am speaking up against misogyny and the act of cyber-bullying. It can destroy lives and put people at risk, and that is a very scary reality, which I cannot stand by and merely watch happen to anyone. We must stand with the oppressed regardless of their gender, which I always have and always will,” she wrote.

Apparently addressing her ex Asim Azhar, Hania further said, “I’m going to state the facts one last time. This is not about what he said or what she said. It is important for me to clearly state it is not an ‘ex vs ex’ debate. It is about shedding light on a much larger issue.”

My complaint is against harassment and bullying on the internet. My complaint is against the man who committed this heinous act and the people who made his video viral.”

“My complaint is against a public figure (irrespective of any kind of history) knowingly inciting hate by bullying a woman when she’s trying to pick herself up after the disgust on the internet against her. My complaint is against a public figure thinking its funny that a woman is being targeted sexually, objectified and abused on the internet and openly sharing his sentiment on a public platform for which he received immense support and adulation, if I may add.”

“We as a generation are responsible for paving a way for the next. What we do, how we act and the way we deal with things will set an example for times to come. It’s of utmost importance that we realise our collective responsibility as a generation, as public figures, as human beings,” read the statement.

“I’d like to add that I am not speaking against men. I am speaking up against misogyny and the act of cyber-bullying. It can destroy lives and put people at risk, and that is a very scary reality, which I cannot stand by and merely watch happen to anyone. We must stand with the oppressed regardless of their gender, which I always have and always will.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

In a side note, Hania said, “I love you all. Thank you to all the men that came forward in support. All the women that stood by me. My fans for their unwavering love. I am overwhelmed by what the good ones are capable of.”

Earlier, Hania Amir became the target of trolls after a video posted by her sparked controversy.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/hania-aamir-launching-her-fragrance-brand-soon/