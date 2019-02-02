Not an elephantine task..!

LAST year in Europe I faced a strange situation, whenever I entered bus, tram or train, there was pin drop silence. Since I always had a friend with me, we’d start chatting in English and immediately there was a sense of palpable relief all around and conversation resumed. We’d never break into any other language because of the suspicion and mistrust we knew we’d arouse.

The story is told of the most famous elephant in the world — a huge, beautiful and gentle beast named Bozo. Children extended open palms filled with peanuts for the Indian elephant; who gently plucked them from little hands and seemed to smile as he ate his treats.

But one day, for some inexplicable reason, Bozo changed. He almost stampeded the man who cleaned his cage. He charged children at the circus and became incorrigible. His owner knew he would have to destroy the once-gentle giant. In order to raise money for a new elephant, the circus owner held a cruel exhibition.

He sold tickets to witness Bozo’s execution and on the appointed day, his arena was packed. Three men with high-powered rifles rose to take aim at the great beast’s head.

Just before the signal was given to shoot, a little, stubby man in a brown hat stepped out of the crowd and said to the elephant’s owner, “Sir give me two minutes alone in his cage, and I’ll prove to you he is not a bad elephant.” The man removed his brown derby and entered the cage of the bellowing and trumpeting beast.

Before the elephant could charge, the man began to speak to him. Bozo seemed to immediately quiet down. Nearby spectators could also hear the man, but they could not understand him, for he spoke a foreign language. Soon the great animal began to tremble, whine and throw his head about. Then the stranger walked up to Bozo and stroked his trunk. The great elephant tenderly wrapped his trunk around the man, lifted him up and carried him around his cage before carefully depositing him back at the door. Everyone applauded.

As the cage door closed behind him, the man said to Bozo’s keeper, “You see, he is a good elephant. His problem is he is an Indian elephant and understands one language.” He explained that Bozo was frustrated and confused. He needed someone who could speak his language.”

The man was Rudyard Kipling. As I remember this story I think of the amount of suspicion and suffering the world is going through today because we don’t understand another’s language. Do we need to shoot Bozos? Or instead allow the ‘Kipling’ in us to bring gentleness back into the strangers we meet everyday?

