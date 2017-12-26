Being a letter writer and journalist for various Indian newspapers and magazines, I am not at all afraid of writing against our corrupt police department, MLAs and politicians who take the law into their own hands and support criminals.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Not afraid of writing
