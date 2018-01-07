Do not accept different standards of justice: Nawaz

‘Verdict’ should be blamed for slowing down of progress, prosperity

Kot Mominabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that the honourable five-judge bench which gave the judgement of his disqualification cannot give a verdict against the ‘favourite one’, Imran Khan, even though he had accepted he owned an offshore company.

“Our respected bench says ‘no Niazi no’, this is not your money. They say [offshore company] money belongs to some other Imran,” he said while speaking to a charged crowd in Kot Momin where the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N managed to pull off a power show.

Taking a dig at both Imran and the top court, Nawaz said that although the endeared one accepted he owned an offshore company worth millions of pounds but the Supreme Court did not dare give a verdict against him.

Nawaz Sharif said that different standards of justice for him and his political opponent Imran Khan are unacceptable.

“You [Imran] blame everyone of corruption but in truth, you are the most corrupt person. Everyone knows you invested the charity money for your hospital in gambling,” he said.

The former prime minister said that despite lack of evidence he was disqualified on the pretext of Iqama whereas Imran did not get any verdict against it. “We don’t accept such double standards,” he said.

Pointing towards the charged crowd who had come to see and support the ex-PM, Nawaz said the people today have rejected the SC verdict. “The verdict had brought shame to Pakistan in the world, now conspirators are surfacing yet again,” he said.

Addressing the masses, Nawaz said there was no electricity in Kot Momin when he took the helm in 2013. “We did what many could not do in 20 years,” he said adding that within four years of his party rule he managed to end the rampant problem of load shedding.

He said if the process of progress had slowed down now, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not to blame. Rather, he said, the verdict should be blamed for the slowing down of the progress and prosperity.

Nawaz said that the huge turnout of the supporters at the rally is a testament to his popularity, terming it a ‘referendum”. The ousted prime minister said “today’s rally is referendum against your decision”, in a reference to the apex court. He said the Ladla (favourite) would find no place to hide after elections, alluding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

Sharif said that Supreme Court decision was to blame for rising inflation, depreciation of Pakistani currency, spike in violence, inflation and unemployment. He said inflation has once again resurfaced which was nowhere to be seen during his government. He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision made spectacle of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif challenged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan would not get any place to hide himself after upcoming general elections in 2018.

He thanked his supporters for participating in the rally and said that this massive attendance is actually verdict of the people’s court.

Nation has rejected Supreme Court decision of disqualifying me in Panama Leaks case, he reiterated.

Ridiculing the judges who disqualified him in Panama case, he addressed the people, “You elect, but they (judges) disqualify,” adding the public gathering is a referendum against these judges.

The former PM said that supremacy of law will be restored at any cost and that ousting him became main cause of slow economic growth in the country.

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s ruling in Panama Papers case has triggered chaos in the country.

“If there is chaos in the country, ask this judgment,” he thundered adding the nation has spurned this verdict by the top court of the country.

He also assured to raise standard of living for the poverty-stricken people by ensuring employment to them. He said that PML-N has overcome electricity load-shedding.

Lauding the services of current premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sharif said that he is working hard for the development and well being of Pakistan. He said that Abbasi has inaugurated various projects to eliminate energy crisis.

Nawaz Sharif further termed youth as his army, saying that this force will bring revolution. He said that judges have to answer the questions being raised by the nation.

Bashing Pakistan Awami Tehreek chairman Tahir-ul-Qadri, Nawaz Sharif said that the conspirer has reached Pakistan to play his tricks. Nawaz Sharif accused Imran Khan of wasting the money donated for hospital into gambling.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister, said while addressing PML-N Jalsa that Panama verdict was a joke because it used Iqama as its basis.

She said Iqama just means a visa and by giving such a verdict, ‘they’ made a joke out of this country. “Critics couldn’t find anything against Nawaz Sharif, so they brought up Iqama,” Maryam said.

“Three generations of the Sharif family were held accountable in the Panama case but they failed to bring back Musharaf for derailing democracy in the country,” she said.

She said that PML-N has managed to stand strong against all odds. “We have governed the country with great difficulty despite protests, sit-ins and lockdowns for four years,” she said.

Maryam, who accompanied her father also addressed the rally earlier, said that there is in no need of an agreement for Nawaz to save himself as he is not guilty of anything. Maryam said that Nawaz would have opted for an “NRO” if he had admitted his crime or if the court had found him guilty.

She also slammed her father’s opponents for “hiding behind one institution or the other” for attacking Nawaz. She said that it was the Nawaz-led government which ended terrorism in Pakistan and solved power crisis.