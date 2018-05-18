Not a banana republic

The State exists with all its essential institutions, funded by tax payer, but rarely do they work in coordination to perform their constitutionally assigned role of asserting rule of law and protecting collective national and public interest and security of people. Those who disagree may kindly explain how thousands of Kanals of forest land, which neither CM, Minister nor Chief Conservator of Forests could lease to a land developer, yet was taken over by them, in close proximity to Islamabad. Nobody including federal government, with its separate Environment Ministry, bothered to stop this brutalising of our natural habitat and its impact on health of citizens, the climate and soil structure. As it is, Pakistan is on the list of countries with lowest ratio of trees per hectare in region which should have raised alarm bells.

In countries where laws are humbled by individuals, the State becomes poorer and criminals richer and stronger. Finally such states are classified as banana republics. Although laws exist, making it illegal and criminal to chop a tree planted on state owned land, the paid uniformed law enforcement rarely performs. When laws are allowed to be trampled by criminals and powerful members of land mafia or timber mafia in a country, in full know of law enforcement and security apparatus and intelligence agencies, than slowly but surely such a country degenerates into what is called a banana republic. We must thank Almighty that superior judiciary has started taking notice of such transgressions committed in collusion with corrupt government employees, although such intervention has angered those who stand to benefit from status quo. The SC has passed judgment which if not implemented would deal a blow to Jinnah’s Pakistan.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

