Noshkal, Aqua FC qualify for final

Quetta

Semi Finals of Ufone Balochistan Football Club were playedtoday at Railway Ground located on Zarghoon Road, Quetta.

First semifinal of this tournament was played between Noshkal Football Club (FC) and Afghan Football club (FC)Chaman.

Match was played at a fast pace and both teams made numerous raids at opposition goals but were unable to break the stalemate in the first half. In the second half, NisarMakkah of Noshkal Baloch FC took advantage of a defensive lapse of Afghan FC and put his team in the lead.