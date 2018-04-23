Nose of man chopped off for honour

Rajanpur

A pitiless suspect chopped off nose of a man for honour and fled the scene here on Sunday. Police said that the incident took place in Shikarpur area of Rajanpur where a suspect slit nose of a man identified as Tanveer, who had entered in love marriage with a relative girl some two year ago. The culprit fled the scene after committing the crime. The injured man was rushed to District Headquarters (DHQs) Hospital for treatment. The Saddar Police after registering a case against the accused have started raids for his arrest.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Faisalabad that Mamonkanjan police have booked a man along with his two accomplices on the charge of electrocuting his teenager niece over a marriage issue. Police spokesman said here Sunday that 17-year-old girl Shagufta Shaheen of Chak No 511-GB left her house to contract marriage with one Waseem of the same locality. However, due to interference of local panchayat, the girl was brought back home and a compromise was struck between the two parties.

After three days, the girl was found dead in her house and the family members said the girl died of an electric shock. However, during initial interrogation, the police came to know that the girl was killed. It registered a murder case against three persons including Shamsher Ali, uncle of the girl, and his two unknown accomplices and started investigation.—APP