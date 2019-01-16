Norwegian ambassador visits PRCS National Headquarters

Staff Reporter

Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen Wednesday visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters here. PRCS Vice Chairman Naguib Ullah Malik, Treasurer Syed Mumtaz Haider Rizvi, members managing body Mian Abdul Rauf, Brig (R) Abdul Hadi and Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed welcomed the ambassador.

Mr. Naguib Ullah Malik briefed him about the PRCS history, organizational structure, initiatives and operations being carried out under the vision and leadership of Chairman Dr. Saeed Elahi.

Officers of PRCS and delegates from the Norwegian Embassy were also present on the occasion. Later, the Norwegian envoy visited different departments of the PRCS. He penned his impressions in the visitors’ book.

