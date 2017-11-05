Norway picks Kashmiri activists for Raito HR Prize

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (Ajk)

Norway’s prestigious Rafto Prize for human rights will be conferred to two prominent human rights activists, Parvez Imroz and Parveena Ahanger, from Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir in western Norwegian town of Bergen on Sunday – November 5, says a message released to the media.

“Both the Kashmiri activists will be speaking at the ceremony titled, ‘Voices of Kashmir – Defending Civilians in the Indian held Heavily Militarized Zone”.

Parvez Imroz, the message continued, is co-founder of the Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), which promotes human rights and non-violence. The IOJK CCS has documented the Indian authorities´ use of torture in the disputed Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory and published several reports, being used as reference document worldwide.Parvez is a veteran lawyer and has survived an assassination attempt.

Parveena Ahanger is the other recipient who is founded president of the Association of Parents of Missing Persons. Indian security forces picked Ahanger’s 17-year-old son from their home in Srinagar’s Batamallo area in 1990. She hasn´t heard anything from or of him since. Nicknamed ‘The Iron Lady of Kashmir’, she has stood against the high-handedness of the Indian military and security forces in disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, according to the message.

Twitter handles for the both Kashmiri human rights activists were taken down along with hundreds others under pressure from the Indian government.

“Their long campaign to expose human rights violations, promote dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the intractable conflict in Kashmir has inspired new generations across communities,” noted the Rafto Foundation.

The committee acknowledged that both the laureates – Parveena Ahangar and Imroz Parvez – have long been on the forefront of the struggle against arbitrary abuses of power in the Jammu and Kashmir that has borne the brunt of escalating violence, militarization and regional tension.

The prize of $20,000 (17,750 Euros) will formally be presented on Sunday in western Norwegian town of Bergen. The Rafto Foundation for Human Rights was established in 1987 in memory of Professor Thorolf Rafto (1922-1986), an iconic lecturer in economics at the Norwegian School of Economics in Bergen, Norway.

The prize committee looks for those not well decorated for the dedicated work so that the award can make a difference, and the foundation can work with the distinguished individual for longer span of time.