Norway may hold ace in Europe currency resurgence

Europe’s battered currencies could make a comeback in 2019 as central banks in the region look set to raise borrowing costs. The Norwegian krone is likely to lead the resurgence as investors factor in higher interest rates and a recovery in oil prices, according to Danske Bank and Banco Santander SA.

The Swedish krona could also gain after the nation’s central bank tightened policy this month, analysts say. The euro may rebound as the European Central Bank pursues a slow path to higher rates, while the pound is a dark-horse contender if the UK pulls off a smooth Brexit. The turnaround predicted by strategists would mark a reversal for the currency market following a year that has seen the dollar strengthen against all of its Group-of-10 peers except the yen. With the pace of further Federal Reserve interest-rate increases now in doubt, Europe’s moves to finally withdraw some of the stimulus put in place since the financial crisis should be the driving factor for investors.

“Markets will raise their expectations for other central banks across the European Union and peripheral Europe as well,” said Olivier Doleires, head of currencies at UBP Asset Management, which oversees 125bn Swiss francs ($126bn) and is long on the euro, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona. King krone: The krone will rally nearly 5% against the euro and 10% versus the dollar by the end of next year, according to median estimates in Bloomberg surveys.

The currency is set to benefit from a rebound in the prices of oil, Norway’s key export earner, according to Morgan Stanley. Norges Bank is also expected to be the first in Europe to hike rates next year, in March, after it kicked off policy tightening in Western Europe this year. “We expect the krone and the krona to outperform the euro, because their central banks will hike before and more than the ECB,” said Georgette Boele, a currency strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV.

That would make both of them standout bets for investors assessing 2019 strategies after recent market turbulence. Yet the currencies failed to live up to similar hype from strategists a year ago, having disappointing forecasts to be top performers in 2018.

Krona question: The Swedish krona is set to reverse its fortunes next year, according to Banco Santander head of Group-of-10 currency strategy Stuart Bennett. The currency has been the worst performer in the G-10 this year but Bennett sees a 7% gain versus the euro in 2019.—Bloomberg

