Norway donates MRV to Sindh PRC

Karachi

Red Cross Society (RCS) of Norway has donated a Medical Response Vehicle (MRV) to Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC-Sindh) to help expand healthcare services in far flung areas of the province.

According to an announcement issued here on Friday, during a formal ceremony held at Provincial headquarters of PRC, the Head of Norwegian Red Cross in Pakistan, Astride handed over the vehicle keys to Chairman, RCS-Sindh, Shahnaz Hamid.

Hamid on the occasion said the Red Crescent Society has developed capacities to reach all corners of Sindh and help provide basic health support to people in need.

She thanked the Norwegian Red Cross for the donation meant for people belonging to remote areas and meeting their healthcare needs at their door steps.—APP