Northern defeated Sindh in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy by an innings and 55 runs to seal their first title at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Trailing by a massive 309-run deficit after the first innings of both sides concluded, Sindh managed just 254 runs on the 4th day to fall well short of the finish line.

Fawad Alam, dropped for the series against England, proved the only obstacle for Northern with a battling 113 from 130 balls as everyone else around him failed to show up.

Late contributions from Mohammad Umar (36) and Aaliyan Mehmood (33) only delayed the inevitable till the 56th over.

For Nother Aamer Jamal and Muhammad Musa finished with 3 wickets each.

Earlier in the match, Mohammad Huraira’s first double century (221) of the ongoing tournament propelled Nothern to 593 runs in reply to Sindh’s first innings score of 284.

Huraira, the tournament’s highest scorer was aptly supported by Umar Amin (114), Umar Waheed (109) and Rohail Nazir (94) as Northern effectively sealed the Quaid-e-Azam trophy before the teams took the field for the 4th day.

Things did not improve for Sindh at all, as Nothern ran through their top order before Fawad Alam, who remained unbeaten in the first innings, hit a pause on the celebrations for a while with a gutsy but ultimately fruitless knock.

Sindh at least has the consolation prize of having won the National T20 competition early in the year.