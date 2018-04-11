Northern Cyprus envoy meets OIC SG

Jeddah

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received, at his office Tuesday on 10 April 2018, H. E. Prof. Dr. Kudret Özersay, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Northern Cyprus and members of his delegation.

During the meeting, the Secretary General and the Minister focused on a wide range of issues pertaining to OIC-Northern Cyprus relations. During the meeting, the two sides also examined the ways of improving their bilateral relations in all areas.

The Secretary General suggested to the Minister increasing bilateral interactions with OIC Member States and institutions to strengthen relations. He further reiterated OIC’s continued support for the rightful cause of the Muslim Turkish Cypriots who constitute an integral part of the Islamic world and for a peaceful settlement of the Cyprus issue.—PR