Northampton varsity recognises SZABUL curriculum, exams

Staff Reporter

Vice Chancellor Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) Justice Rtd Qazi Khalid Ali has said the Northampton University of UK has recognised the curriculum and examination results of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) and will grant scholarships to the outstanding SZABUL students under the guideline drawn by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Former Education Minister Sindh Qazi Khalid was a member of the high-level delegation led by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair which visited UK from December 17 onward.

On his return from 10-day visit of UK, Qazi Khalid said the Vice Chancellor of Northampton University, Prof Nick Pet Ford, had also attended the Quid e Azam Day ceremony which was held by SZABUL at Lincoln Inn on the 141st birthday of the Father of the Nation.

The ceremony was presided over by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair. He said Prof Nick Pet Ford had presented a letter to the Governor Sindh which contained details of the concessions announced by Northampton University for the students of SZABUL.

He said according to the letter, Northampton University has recognised the curriculum and examination results of SZABUL and would award scholarships to its students under the guideline of HECP.

He said SZABUL students will complete LLB final year education in Northampton University on payment of £20,000 instead of 15,000 Pounds annual fee after which they would be awarded degrees by the Northampton University.