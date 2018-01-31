North Korean leader’s brother met American before death

Malaysia

The half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, who was killed last February, met a United States national, possibly an intelligence agent, at a hotel in Malaysia four days before his death, the lead Malaysian investigator in the case says.

During the trial of two women accused of killing Kim Jong-nam on Monday, Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz, the senior police investigator, testified that the victim had met an American man at a hotel on the Malaysian island of Langkawi on February 9.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing Kim Jong-nam’s face with VX, a chemical nerve agent, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on February 13 as he was waiting to board a plane to return home in the Chinese territory of Macau.

The women, who face the death penalty if convicted, pleaded not guilty, insisting that they were duped into believing that they were participating in a prank TV show.

At the Monday hearing, Siti Aisyah’s lawyer, Gooi Soon-seng, questioned officer Che Wan Aziz about a report published last year in the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun that Kim had met a US intelligence agent in the Malaysian island.

The police officer only agreed with the lawyer’s statement that Kim had met a “Korean-American based in Bangkok” in Langkawi.

According to police official, Kim arrived in Malaysia from Macau on February 6 before traveling to Langkawi two days later. The officer, however, said that he was unable to reveal the US national’s identity.—Agencies