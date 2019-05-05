North Korea’s state media said on Sunday that leader Kim Jong Un had overseen a rocket and tactical guided weapons test, after the drill on Saturday raised concerns Pyongyang was escalating provocations with the United States nuclear negotiations deadlocked.

The North last carried out a missile test in November 2017, before a rapid diplomatic rapprochement saw tensions ease on the peninsula and a series of summits. A return to missile launches would be likely to infuriate US President Donald Trump, but the North’s official KCNA news agency shied away from the term in its report, saying Kim had ordered a “strike drill” involving “long-range multiple rocket launchers” — which are not targeted by UN sanctions resolutions — and unspecified “tactical guided weapons”.—AFP