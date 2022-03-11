North Korea tests intercontinental ballistic missile system

Washington: The United States says North Korea recently tested parts of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two secretive launches, likely paving the way for a resumption of long-range tests.

North Korea had frozen its ICBM and nuclear tests in 2017 after launching its first missiles capable of reaching the United States. It had also not conducted a nuclear weapons test since, but leader Kim Jong Un had warned of a return to testing both.

The tests were carried out secretly on February 27 and March 5. North Korea did not specify what missile was used but said they were focused on developing a reconnaissance satellite to monitor military activity by the United States and its allies.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders his officials to expand a satellite launch facility to fire a variety of rockets. The U.N. views a satellite-carrying rocket launch by North Korea as a banned test of missile technology. https://t.co/IOxkqdWl0u — The Associated Press (@AP) March 11, 2022

Condemning the launches of these ICBMs, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, “The United States strongly condemns these launches, which are a brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, needlessly raise tensions and risk destabilising the security situation in the region.”

In another statement, a senior government official told reporters that the United States, which had already imposed a range of sanctions on North Korea over its weapons programmes, will announce new actions on Friday to help prevent North Korea.