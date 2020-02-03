North Karachi without water for past 10 days

Staff Reporter

The North Karachi’s Sector 5M hasn’t been getting any water for the past 10 days. Around one million people live in Sector 5M and most of them are from middle and lower-income households. It gets its water from the Hub River. The District West and some areas of District Central get their water from the river and Sector 5M falls in District Central. In the summer, water shortages are very common in this area but a winter water shortage has alarmed people. Residents have said that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board officials are not taking the situation seriously. “We have registered hundreds of complaints about the water shortage but nothing has been done yet,” they said. Residents believe a winter-time water shortage means they’ll be in trouble come summer.