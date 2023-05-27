North Dakota Governor Doug to enter 2024 US Presidential race

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a Republi-can, is preparing to enter the race for the 2024 US presidential election, aiming to challenge former President Donald Trump and secure the Republican nomination, as reported by an individual knowl-edgeable about his intentions.

The source revealed that Burgum, who is cur-rently serving his second term as the state’s governor, is expected to kick off his campaign by making an announcement on June 7 in Fargo, the capital of North Dakota. When approached for comment, the governor’s office declined to provide any details.

Before venturing into politics, Burgum estab-lished a successful software business that he eventu-ally sold to Microsoft Corp in 2001. Known for his advocacy of low taxes and reduced regulations, Burgum is likely to present himself as a traditional conservative candidate who prioritizes the economy and national security, as per the same source familiar with his plans.

Political consultant Jeanette Hoffman, who identifies as a Republican, regards Burgum as a dark horse in the nomination race but acknowledges his compelling personal narrative and sees him as a stable figure who could appeal to individuals weary of the tumultuous Trump era. Hoffman commented, “Right now, GOP primary voters are like ‘who?’” suggesting that the field is open, and Burgum pos-sesses a unique story to share.

With President Joe Biden anticipated securing the Democratic nomination for a second term, a growing number of Republican contenders are competing for the opportunity to challenge him in the general election. Recent Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted from May 9 to 15 indicates that Trump retains the support of 49% of Republicans, with Florida Gov-ernor Ron DeSantis trailing behind at 19%. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley received 5% and 4% respectively.—APP