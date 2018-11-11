North California town of Paradise ‘wiped out’ as thousands flee

Washington

Tens of thousands of people have fled a fast-moving wildfire in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that destroyed hundreds of structures.

Driven by strong winds and dry conditions, the blaze dubbed the Camp Fire roared through the town of Paradise, about 85 miles north of Sacramento, forcing the population to flee in a chaotic mass evacuation, reports The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw federal funding after blaming two wildfires in California which have killed at least nine people and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes, on forest management.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” the US president tweeted. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

His comments came as more than 200,000 people were mandatorily evacuated from around 75,000 homes in Los Angeles County, threatened by the 35,000-acre (14,164 hectares) Woolsey Fire.

“Pretty much the community of Paradise is destroyed, it’s that kind of devastation,” said Cal Fire Capt. Scott McLean late on Thursday. “The wind that was predicted came and just wiped it out.”

Mr McLean estimated that a couple of thousand structures were destroyed in the town of 27,000 residents about 290 kilometres northeast of San Francisco. The extent of the injuries and specific damage count was not known as officials could not access the dangerous area. As she fled, Gina Oviedo described a devastating scene in which flames engulfed homes, sparked explosions and toppled utility poles.

“Things started exploding,” Ms Oviedo said. “People started getting out of their vehicles and running.”

Dozens of businesses and homes were levelled or in flames, including a liquor store and gas station.

“It’s a very dangerous and very serious situation,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. “I’m driving through fire as we speak. We’re doing everything we can to get people out of the affected areas.”

