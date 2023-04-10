Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Committee is confident of holding the overdue elections this year according to Shahid Niaz Khokhar, a senior member of the FIFA-appointed NC.

We are hopeful that things will go smoothly and stakeholders cooperate with NC and elections of the PFF will happen this year, he was quoted as saying by The News during an interview.

After the scrutiny of the clubs is completed and the districts elections are held, the rest of the election process at the provincial and PFF level constitutionally takes around four and a half months, he added.

The PFF NC was appointed by FIFA to run the affairs of Pakistan football bringing an end to a civil war for the control of PFF which led to Pakistan being banned by governing body of world football.

Despite getting the situation under control which helped restore Pakistan football’s status in the world, PFF has not been able to follow through on selecting a new governing body through proper channels.

Representatives of FIFA and the Asian Football Federation (AFC) are being constantly apprised of the situation and Shahid Niaz Khokhar thanked the bodies during his interview for giving them leeway in meeting the terms.

Pakistan’s men’s and women’s football teams have both started playing international football in recent times which is a promising sign for the country.