Normalcy starts returning as Biparjoy spares Pakistan

KARACHI – With the end of severe cyclone Biparjoy threat, normalcy has started returning to the coastal areas in the country.

Biparjoy, that made a landfall last Thursday night, had no major impact in the coastal areas of Sindh except giving rainfall and windstorm.

The people, moved to safer places by the authorities, have started returning to their abandoned houses to restart normal routine life.

Majority of the people in coastal areas of Balochistan and Sindh rely on fishing for earning their livelihood. Fishermen in Balochistan have already started their normal routine activities while those in Sindh can go inside the sea from tomorrow onwards.

Regional meteorological department has forecast rain-thunderstorms with few heavy falls & accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 Km/hour for Tharparker, Umerkot and parts of Badin districts, rain-thunderstorms for Thatta, Sujawal & Mirpurkhas districts and light rain/drizzle for Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad & Shikarpur districts during the next 24 hours.

After that, hot/very hot and dry weather is expected in most pars of the province. However, partly cloudy/hot and humid weather is expected along the coast.