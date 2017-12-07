Norcotics seized at Torkham border

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The political administration Khasadar force personnel at Pak-Afghan border Torkham foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics to Pakistan via Torkham border. Officials said mediamen on Wednesday. Shamsul Islam, the Political Tehsildar Landikotal while briefing the media men said the deployed Khasadar force personnel at Torkham recovered 231 kilogram of Hashish and 13 kilogram Heroin from the truck (KBL-633) entered from Afghanistan.

He said the narcotics were concealed in auto spare tyres loaded in the truck. An Afghan national Saydal Jan, resident of Ningrahar was arrested and sent him to Landikotal lock up for investigation.