Nora Fatehi’s new workout clicks show she’s a gym queen

MUMBAI – Canadian actor Nora Fatehi is among the most loved celebrities who mastered the art of turning heads with her killer looks.

The Roar actor has a knack for acting, and modeling as she is the epitome of beauty with brains, and is often proving her mettle as a gym queen. The workout routine of the dancing queen includes a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises which help her stay in shape and improve her stamina.

Using her huge fan following, the 31-year-old is using her online platforms to promote a healthy lifestyle, and her recent photoshoot in athletic leisure is making her fans go gaga.

Nora posed in two different ensembles; one in a sky blue colored sports bra and gym tights and the other pictures shows the ace dancer in a black gym wear. The clicks were enough to raise the temperature and have garnered over 0.8 million reactions with thousands of comments as people showered love on Nora.

Nora Fatehi has a massive following on social media, and her fans love to keep up with her latest updates and posts.

The Saqi Saqi star appeared in several Bollywood films including Roar, My Birthday Song, Stree, Satyameva Jayate Bharat, Street Dancer 3D, and Bhuj.