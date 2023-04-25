Nora Fatehi’s new bold video goes viral; fans react

Canadian actor, dancer, and model Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest divas in B.Town, who is quite active on social media and keeps her fans hooked with sizzling snaps and reels of her.

From her vacation series to dance skits, the Roar star takes social media by storm. The latest video of the 31-year-old shows Nora enjoying her beach vacation. In the clip, she can be seen chilling by the beach in a black bikini as she flaunted her moves.

The video dated back to Nov last year but is now being shared on the internet. Donning denim shorts, with the skimpy dark top; Nora enjoyed gala time with her friends on a yacht. It shows her jumping into the sea to shaking legs on the boat, and is no less than a blast on her vacation in Mauritius last year.

Courtesy: norafatehi/Instagram

As the video breaks the internet, fans showered the comments section with adorable emojis while over 1.2 million people liked the clip.

Nowadays, the Bollywood star was spotted in the United States with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and other Bollywood crew for The Entertainers Tour.