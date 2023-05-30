Nora Fatehi too hot to handle in her bold avatar at IIFA Awards; videos go viral

Actor, dancer, and model Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest divas, who is quite active on social media and keeps her fans hooked with sizzling clicks and videos.

The 31-year-old has a knack for acting, and modeling as she remained a fashion icon, and often proving her mettle as a top diva.

Lately, the Hari Hara star set the internet ablaze with her stunning pictures and mesmerizing clips as she oozed oomph. Giving a sneak peek into her sizzling avatar from IIFA Awards 2023, which was held in Abu Dhabi over the weekend.

In the pictures and videos, the B.Town girl flaunts her flamboyance in a red hot latex sheath dress. The fitting attire made her curves more prominent.

Her pictures and clips soon went viral on social media, with her fans showering love on the diva.

For the unversed, Nora amassed a huge fan following on social media and she is an avid social media user.

Nora appeared in several Bollywood films including Roar, My Birthday Song, Stree, Satyameva Jayate Bharat, Street Dancer 3D, and Bhuj.