Nora Fatehi sets temperature high with new bold videos

Bollywood actor, dancer, and model Nora Fatehi continues to keep her fans hooked with her sizzling avatars.

The Street Dancer 3D star has a knack for acting, and modeling as she remained a fashion icon, proving her mettle as an A-tier diva.

Oozing oomph in new mesmerizing clips, Nora was recently clicked as she slayed in a black split maxi. Her body-hugging dress was all about glamour and sensuality, and no less than a delight for fans.

Courtesy: Twitter

As the clip breaks the internet, social media users showered B.Town diva with love, and the clip has been watched by millions.

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi gained immense popularity for her remarkable dance performances in various Indian films and music videos. Her songs like Dilbar, and Kamariya raked in several records.