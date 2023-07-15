Actor, dancer, and fashion icon Nora Fatehi continues to keep her fans hooked with her sizzling looks.

The Stree actor has definitely a knack to remain in the limelight as she proved her mettle as a top diva in Bollywood.

Setting the internet on fire, Nora shared new clicks as she grabbed everyone’s attention in black latex catsuit that highlights her body curves. She completed her look with a stylish leather jacket. She further adds silver chain necklaces, glittery rings, and matching boots to flaunt flamboyance.

Courtesy: Instagram/norafatehi

The pictures soon went viral, and social media users bombarded the comments section with adorable emojis.

For the unversed, the actor rose to fame with her appearance in the music video Dilbar from the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate. She also displayed dancing skills in popular songs like Kamariya from the movie Stree, O Saki Saki from Batla House, and Garmi.