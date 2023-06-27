Beach babe Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest divas in Bollywood, who is known for her sizzling dance moves and unmatchable oomph.

The Roar star gained significant fame in the Indian showbiz industry, and her dance style which incorporates fluid movements, intricate choreography, and powerful expressions, hooked social media users.

The producer cum actor cannot resist to shake leg if she hears the drums roll beating, and she then stun everybody by grooving to the beats. Her latest video shows the gorgeous babe in a green bikini top and shorts, and with her snap transition, the bold star changes into a pink skirt donning yellow Christian Louboutin heels and oversized sunglasses.

As she dances to the beat with a contagious blast, she is having fun with buddies on vacation.

The clip soon went viral, while netizens poured the comments section with adorable emojis.

Nora gained widespread recognition for her appearance in the music video Dilbar from the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate. She also displayed dancing skills in popular songs like Kamariya from the movie Stree, O Saki Saki from Batla House, and Garmi.