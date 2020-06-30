Noori waterfall claims another life

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Waterfalls of the Hazara division have became a nightmare for the youth as another 18 years old boy has lost his life here at Noori waterfall village Jabri.

According to the Rescue 1122, three friends of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) colony Haripur drowned in the newly discovered Noori waterfall on Sunday late evening where locals have started rescue operations and recovered two friends alive but failed to find the third friends.

Later the Rescue 1122 started the operation but owing to the dark they stopped and on Monday morning once again their divers jumped into the water for the search of the Shah Zeb and finally recovered his dead body.