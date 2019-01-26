Noor Zaman wins All Pakistan National Junior Open Squash C’ship

Peshawar

Noor Zaman clinched the trophy after defeating Asad Ullah in the final of the All Pakistan National Junior Open Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

Secretary Irrigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Executive Members and Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khalil, Wazir Gul, Coaches Gulab Sher, Nazir Gul, Riaz Khan, Chief Referee Pakistan Squash Federation Munawar Zaman, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

The final match was started on fast note and both Noor Zaman, who recently played the semi-final of the British Junior Squash Championship, and Asadullah gave each other a tough fight. The beautiful smashes of Noor Zaman and nick and drops of Asadullah were largely enjoyed by the sitting spectators with their thundering applauses.

Noor Zaman got the lead in the first set and marched into 5-2 and 7-2 but on the other hands Asadullah tied the tally 5-5 and 7-7 by hitting two consecutive nicks and as many drop shorts. When the tally was locked 7-7 and 8-8, this was Noor Zaman who raced up and won the first set by 11-9 before playing a 9-9 all.

After winning the first set this time Asadullah got the lead right from the outset of the second set and reached up to 2-5, 3-5, 4-8 and 5-9. Asadullah has a good lead of almost four points in the set but he could not maintain his speed and hits three tin before going down at 11-9. Noor Zaman played nicely and tied the tally 9-9 before winning the set by 11-9.

It was the third set in which both Noor Zaman and Asadullah played well and struggled hard for a single point that is why they were stretched to 12-10. Asad Ullah saved two set points before succumbed to the pressure of Noor Zaman and lost the set.

At the end, the chief guest gave away Rs. 26500 and winner trophy to Noor Zaman while Rs. 18500 and runners-up trophy to Asadullah.

Speaking on this occasion, Secretary Irrigation Daud Khan, who is also Senior Vice President of KP Squash Association, assured the players that efforts have been taken to facilitate them besides organizing more and more tournaments. He termed tournaments as competitive exposure for the players besides the players could also judge their hidden talent.

He said the provincial government is very keen and soon a meeting with the Chief Minister will be organized to apprise him about the promotion of squash in the province in particular and in the country in general.

Daud Khan said that a request would also be made to the Chief Minister to extend support for holding two International Tournaments in the City wherein players from across the world would come.

He also thanked President Pakistan Squash Federation who are very keen to have international tournaments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said a small village Nawa Khali had produced seven world champions of squash and currently there are more talent exiting in Peshawar.—APP

