Noor Mukadam’s father demands capital punishment for Zahir Jaffer

ISLAMABAD – Shaukat Ali Mukadam, the father of Noor Mukadam, on Saturday requested the court to award a death sentence to Zahir Jaffer for killing his daughter.

He made the request while recording his statement in Islamabad’s session court in the murder case of his daughter.

The murder case came into light when Zahir was arrested from his house in F-7/4 on July 20, 2021 where he beheaded Noor Mukadam, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Ali Mukadam, after he held her hostage over the breakup.

On July 24, Police arrested Zahir’s parents and their servants over allegations of hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime.

In October, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani indicted twelve suspects, including Zahir Jaffere.

The other suspects indicted the case include Zahir Zakir Jaffer’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, three domestic help Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel and six Therapy Works employees including Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani presided over the today’s hearing during which Shaukat said that his daughter was unjustly killed.

“Zahir Jaffer should be given a capital punishment,” he said.

He recalled the day’s events when Noor was killed, saying he and his wife had left on July 19 for some personal work and they found Noor was not in home when they returned back.

He testified that he started searching for her daughter after Noor’s phone was turned off for long, adding that his daughter finally attend the call and said that she was going to Lahore with her friends for a few days.

On July 20, he said that Zahir called him in the afternoon and said that Noor was not with him. “I got a call from Kohsar police station informing that his daughter had been killed”.

He said that police took him to Zahir’s house where “I saw that Noor was brutally murdered and decapitated”.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 17 after it was informed that Zahir’s lawyer was suffering from Covid-19.

