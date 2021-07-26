Noor Mukadam murder – Sheikh Rashid says Zahir Jaffer’s name to be placed on ECL

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that the name of Zahir Jaffer, the man accused of the brutal murder of a former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, will be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The minister revealed that the name of the suspect had already be put on the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL), adding that the father of Zahir Jaffer and his employees have been arrested for interrogation in the case.

Rashi said that the matter related to the placing the prime suspect on no-fly list will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the federal cabinet this week.

He also said that the capital punishment should be awarded to the accused.

Zahir Jaffer’s Remand Extended

A local court in Islamabad has extended the remand of the accused for two more days after the accused was produced in court on Monday.

Public prosecutor Sajid Cheema informed the court that police have recovered a pistol from the possession of the suspect.

He will be produced before the court on July 28.

Background

The suspect, son of a well-known businessman Zakir Jaffer was arrested on Tuesday after Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at a house in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4. Later, police registered the first information report (FIR) against a suspect under charges of premeditated killing of the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam.

Last week, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) directed the team investigating the case to move the Ministry of Interior to get the name of suspect placed on the ECL.

On Thursday, Capital Territory Police said that the suspect involved in the brutal murder of the daughter of former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Mukadam was in his senses when he was arrested from the crime scene.

SSP (Investigation) Ataur Rehman, who is probing the case, in a press conference rejected social media claims that the accused was drug-addicted or suffering from mental illness.

The police officer said that the suspect might have had a history of addiction but when he was nabbed he was sound and in his senses, adding that the accused had also injured another person.

SSP Ataur Rehman said that police have recovered a gun, 100 bullets and sharp-edged weapon from the house where Noor was murdered.

