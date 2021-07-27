Noor Mukadam murder: Parents of Zahir Jaffer remanded to 14-day judicial custody

ISLAMABAD – A local court in the federal capital has remanded the parents of prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder, along with two of their servants, in jail custody for 14 days.

The judgement came after suspect Zahir Jaffer’s father, Zakir Jaffer, and mother, Ismat Adamjee, were produced before Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar upon completion of their two-day physical remand.

The court has directed authorities to present the parents of Zahir and their employees – Jameel and Iftikhar – again on August 10.

Zakir Jaffer’s counsel Advocate Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to discharge his clients in the case, to which, the magistrate remarked that their judicial remand has already been approved.

The counsel also filed a petition seeking bail of Zakier Jaffer and his wife in the case. the Court has admitted the petition for hearing on July 30.

On Sunday, police arrested Zahir’s parents on charges of “abetting” the murder. It is being claimed that the security guard at their house had informed them that Zahid had held hostage Noor but they failed to take any action.

Zahir Jaffer confesses to police for Murdering Noor Mukadam

Zahir Jaffer has confessed to murdering Noor Mukadam while police collected CCTV footage of the victim being subjugated to torture by the accused, citing sources, PO reported on Monday.

Close Sources told Pakistan Observer that Zahir Jaffer admitted to murdering Noor Mukadam before the investigators, however, he kept alternating his statements regarding the purposes for murdering her.

Islamabad police also collected the CCTV footage against Zahir Jaffer while he was cruelly torturing the girl.

It was learned that Noor Mukadam succeeded to run away from the balcony and hid inside the security guard’s cabin but Zahir Jaffer followed her and hauled her out of the guard’s cabin. Sources said that security guards were already there but no one stopped Jaffer from torturing the girl.

“There were more people present who had witnessed Noor Mukadam being dragged by him. Zahir Jaffer had tortured Noor consistently for three hours,” sources revealed the terrorizing findings of the murder case’s probe.

On Monday, an Islamabad court extended the physical remand of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of the Noor Mukadam case, by two days. Zahir Jaffer was presented before the court after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

The Islamabad police asked the court to extend his remand by another two days, saying that they had obtained the pistol from the possession of the accused but still they had to recover a mobile phone from his possession.

Police had also added four more clauses of hiding evidence and being complicit in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

