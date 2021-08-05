Noor Mukadam case: Court rejects bail of alleged murderer Zahir Jaffer’s parents

The parents of Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, had their bail applications denied.

Zahir Jaffer’s father, Zakir Jaffer, and mother, Asmat Adamjee, had submitted a bail plea at a municipal court in Islamabad, claiming they were not with their son and were unaware of what was going on at home.

According to the public prosecutor, the suspect had spoken with his parents, but they did not alert the police. He argued that they tried to save their son. “When the employee called, the act was happening but they sent therapists instead of the police. The pistol is also in the name of the suspect’s father Zakir Jaffer,” the prosecutor said.

According to the public prosecutor, the suspect had spoken with his parents, but they did not alert the police. He argued that they tried to save their son. “When the employee called, the act was happening but they sent therapists instead of the police. The pistol is also in the name of the suspect’s father Zakir Jaffer,” the prosecutor said.

Call history, CDR, DVR, and CCTV video, according to the prosecutor, may all be watched. He said that the parents attempted to save their son by lying and that their bail application should be denied at this point.

The bail petitions of Zahir’s parents were been reserved by Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail of Islamabad the day before. The parents’ petitions were denied by the court on Thursday morning, according to reports.

On July 20, Noor, a 28-year-old woman, was slain with a sharp object in Islamabad’s F-7 neighborhood, inside the Kohsar police station.

Zahir Jaffer, the accused in Noor’s murder case, was detained on July 20, and his parents were arrested on July 25. They were detained on suspicion of hiding the main suspect’s crime.

The government has blacklisted Zahir, and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that all evidence in the case has been gathered.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/