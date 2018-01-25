Noor, Humam off to a flying start

FATA National Junior Squash Championship

Peshawar

Noor Zaman and Humam Ahmad of PAF in Under-15 and Under-13 categories off to a flying start in the ongoing FATA National Junior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Noor Zaman defeated Fawad Hussain of KP in the first round and marched into the second round along with Hamza Zahid, Fahad Sharif, Hammad Khan, Abbas Nawaz, Hasnain of Balochistan and Ali Sher of PAF.

Noor Zaman beat Fawad Hussain by 3-0. Hamza Zahid defeated Waji Ullah by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-8 and 11-5, Fahad Sharif beat Afaq Khan by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-5, Hammad Khan beat Saad Zubair by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-9 and 11-7, Abbas Nawaz beat Bilal Ahmad by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-8 and 11-9, Hasnain of Balochistan beat Muhamad Talha Iqbal of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9 and Ali Sher recorded victory against Khakan Malik of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-3 and 11-9.

In the Uner-13 category Humam Ahmad of PAF upset Azlan Khawar of Punjab by 3-1, the score was 11-6, 11-6, 10-12 and 14-12. The two provided great show of squash with some fine shorts were also witnessed.

President Shinwari Welfare Organization Haji Aslam, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari, Secretary SWO Asad Khan, Executive Member Wazir Gul, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present and witnessed the thrilling match. Top seed Muhammad Hamza of PAF defeated Abdul Mugeet of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-5, 11-9 and 11-9, Yasin Khattak beat Muhammad Talha by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8, Huzaifa Zahid bdeat Abu Zar Imtiaz by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9, Mutahair Ali Shah beat Majid Khan by 3-1, the score was 12-10, 10-12, 11-9 and 11-8, Muhammad Khan beat Rahim Abbas by 3-1, the score was 11-9, 10-12, 11-7 and 11-6, Sheraz Akbar beat Saboor Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-8, Ammad Ahmad beat of PAF beat Omar Arshad by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-8 and 11-9.

In the Under-11 category Muhammad Hanif beat Sakhi Ullah by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-7, Ibrahim Mohib beat Ibrahim Zeb by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9, Nahab Khan of Balochistan beat Saif Ullah of KP by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-8 and 11-6, Muhammad Shoaib Afzal beat Moeen Uddin of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9, Mobeen Khan of PAF beat Huraira by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-6, Hassan Zahid beat Raja Sikandar by 3-2 in a thrilling match, the score was 12-10, 10-12, 7-11, 11-9 and 11-9. Abdulah Nawaz of PAG beat Ahad Khan by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9.

In the Under-17 Uzair Shoukat of PAF beat Rafi Khan of Sindh by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-6, Rashid Daulat beat Atif Malik of Punjab by 3-0, the score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-6, Hamza Sharif beat Abdul Wajid by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9, Khurshal Riaz beat Saqib Iqbal by 3-1, the score was 10-12, 11-8, 11-9 and 11-9. Mavia Hussain beat Arbab Mehran by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-7, Asad Ullah recorded victory against Ahmad Hassan by 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-7 and 11-9, Farhan Hashmi of Punjab beat Awais Ahmad by 3-1, the score was 12-10, 7-11, 11-8 and 11-9.—APP