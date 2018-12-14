Noor Financial to divest 5.96pc stake in Meezan Bank

Lahore

Noor Financial is in the initial stage of talks with foreign institutional buyers to divest 5.96% of its shareholding in Meezan Bank. In a notification sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, Meezan Bank said, “Noor Financial Investment Company (currently owning 462,182,362 ordinary shares in Meezan (representing approximately 39.53% of the issued and paid-up capital of Meezan) is in preliminary non-binding discussions with foreign institutional investors for a proposed divestment of 69,700,000 ordinary shares in Meezan, constituting a total of 5.96% of the total issued and paid-up capital of Meezan on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed between the parties.”

Noor Financial has requested Meezan Bank to approach the central bank for the unblocking of the sale shares to enable it to consummate the aforementioned transaction. In August, according to a notice filed on the exchange, Meezan Bank Limited announced that Noor Financial Investment divested 0.85% of its shareholding. Earlier on, Noor Financial had divested 2.49%, 0.28% and 3.4% in Meezan Bank in May and June 2018.

In May, Noor Financial said a foreign financial firm had expressed interest in buying part of its stake in Pakistan’s leading Islamic lender Meezan Bank. In 2017, Noor had stated it was continuously looking for strategic alternatives for its investment in Meezan.—Agencies

