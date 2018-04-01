Noor advices Ghani to cut off himself from Modi

Our Correspondent

Landikotal

The Former federal minister and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fata coordinator, Dr Noorul Haq Qadri has asked the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani on Saturday to separate himself from india and Narendra Modi hands as they want to use Afghan soil to destabilize Pakistan. He was a addressing a public gathering at Pak Afghan border Torkham which was organized by All Torkham Custom clearing agents association.

He said that Afghanistan land should not be used against Paksitan though Pakistan want friendly relations with his Muslim brother country ‘Afghanistan’. PTI leader said India and United States of America have failed in Afghanistan to achieve their wasted interests. He said due to the illegal occupation in Afghanistan United states and its allied forces killed hundreds of innocent people.

‘Afghanistan is our second homeland but Pakistan is our beloved country and we do not want to compromise on its solidarity and integrity’, said Noorul Haq Qadri. Regarding the strict border management policy at Torkham border, Qadri said due to inappropriate restriction in import and export documentation process all the businessmen and traders in Pakistan were going in losses in the past two years.

The PTI Fata leader said National Logistic Cell (NLC) should respect the agreement signed with the Khugakhel tribe elders.He said Khugakhel tribepeople were the first owners of the Torkham property and the government should take them into confidence before taking any decision.