Non-utilisation of allocated budget

This refers to news published in newspapers that departments of Government of Sindh have not completely utilized their funds allocated in the budget-2018/19 which raises questions that why budget is not utilized albeit budget is allocated to each department by Finance Department on the request made by departments based on their anticipated expenditure. It was reported that approximately only 8% or may be little more utilization of allocated budget is made so far while budget lapses on June 30th, 2019.

The ground of non utilization of allocated budget is made owing to dispensable pressure by NAB and officers are frightened to release payments. The question is if releasing payment is unlawful then why such expenditure was shown in the request made to Finance Department for allocation of budget and if it is lawful then why payment is not being made. Non utilization of allocated budget often considers and reflects incompetency of officers.

There is something fishy because non utilization of the allocated budget by almost all departments cannot be co-incident and it seems more like a political issue than any other issue to create a hype of unnecessary pressure against federal Government that due to bad polices adopted by Government which reckons bad in their views, officers are unable to work freely. Officers should utilize allocated budget before it lapses without any fear if it is lawful and make due payments because if making any wrong payments are considered corruption then depriving and stopping someone’s due and lawful payments are also corruption.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp