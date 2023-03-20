Non-textile exports dip 6pc to $7.4bn

Amid a global economic slowdown, Pakistan’s exports of non-textile products decreased 6.16 per cent year-on-year to $7.46 billion in the first eight months of FY23.

The stagnation in export proceeds of the non-textile sector was noted since the start of the current fiscal year as demand slowed down in the buyers’ market.

No growth was recorded in exports since September 2022 on a year-on-year basis, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In FY22, the non-textile exports posted a growth of 25.85pc.

In the value-added leather sector, exports of leather garments fell by 8.37pc. The export of leather gloves dipped 0.31pc in July-February of 2022-23. Contrary to this, the exports of raw leather also decreased by 15.18pc.