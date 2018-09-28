Non-stop train on Lahore-Faisalabad route to be launched from Oct 01

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways will launch a non-stop train on Lahore-Faisalabad route from October 01.

According to an official in the Ministry of Railways, the train will comprise eight coaches out of which five will be economy class, one each of business, AC parlor and AC standard.

He said economy class will cost a ticket of Rs 190, Rs 400 for AC standard, Rs 500for AC parlor and Rs 600 for business class.

The train is being launched as part of the government’s 100-day plan, will start its first journey from Lahore at 8 am and will reach Faisalabad at 10 am, the official added.

He said the non-stop train will then depart from Faisalabad at 2:30 pm and will reach Lahore at 4:30 pm.

The official said the Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had already announced to run three new trains on immediate basis in order to improve the railway department.

The three new trains include Lahore-Faisalabad, Mohenjo Daro and Rohi Express, he said.

He said Mohenjo Daro and Rohi Express will start their journey from October 16. The Mohenjo Daro express will travel to Larkana, Sehvan Sharif and Jamshoro. While Rohi Express will travel to Pano Aqil, Ghotki, Dherki, Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur.

